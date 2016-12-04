Burgess Hill Town 2, Grays Athletic 1: Super sub Thompson saves the day

Burgess Hill Town ran out 2-1 winners over Grays Athletic in the Ryman Premier League on Saturday.

Despite going behind after 15 minutes, the Hillians turned the game around thanks to goals from Lee Harding and substitute Dan Thompson.

Manager Ian Chapman made four changes from last Saturday’s defeat, with new signing Michael Aziaya starting at right-back.

Grays took the lead after 14 minutes when a long ball over the top allowed striker Kieran Bishop to get the better of James Richmond to calmly place the ball over Josh James.

Grays’ lead was to only last six minutes when Lee Harding got on the end of a scramble in the box to level the scores.

This brought new life into the Hillians attack as they bombarded the Grays goal. Jonah Ayunga rounded the keeper well but was unable to find a Hillians player inside the box. Dean Cox played in both Tyrell Richardson-Brown and Jack Brivio, but neither player could find a finish going into half-time.

The second-half began very much where the first left off. A Dean Cox free-kick was met by Jonah Ayunga but was parried out by the keeper with referee Leigh Crowhurst judging it to have not crossed the line.

The introduction of Dan Thompson on 60 minutes proved to be the deciding factor. Just three minutes after coming on, Thompson headed home from a Dean Cox cross to put the Hillians into the lead.

As Jack Brivio limped off with an ankle injury, the Hillians shut up shop in an attempt to hold onto all three points. Dan Thompson and Tyrell Richardson-Brown both had good chances minutes from time, but keeper Amadou Tangara kept Grays in the game.

Grays failed to take the initiative in the final few minutes and Burgess Hill held out for the win. This game marks the Hillians first league win since 25th October against Hendon. Ian Chapman and his side will be hoping this is the beginning of a happy Christmas period, with his team at home on Tuesday to Whitehawk in the Sussex Senior Cup, kick-off 7.30pm.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It's packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There's recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midsussextimes.co.uk/christmas/