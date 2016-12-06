Burgess Hill Town 2, Whitehawk 2: Hillians throw away two-goal lead against Hawks

Ian Chapman's Burgess Hill Town threw away a two-goal lead as they were taken into extra time by Whitehawk in the Sussex Senior Cup.

After a morale-boosting league win against Grays Athletic on Saturday, goals from Tyrell Richardson-Brown and Leon Redwood gave them a 2-0 lead, with both goals being set up by Crawley Town loanee Dean Cox.

But goals in the 73rd and 90th minute by Amed Abdullah and Alex Osborne time the game into extra time.

The winner will progress into the third round of the competition.

Result and full report to follow...

