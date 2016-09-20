Burgess Hill Town 3, Kempston Rovers 1: Hillians through in FA Cup

Burgess Hill Town will face Cadbury Heath in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup after seeing off Kempston Rovers 3-1 in a replay.

After drawing 1-1 on Saturday, Hillians cruised through in the replay thanks to a brace from Sam Fisk and one from Tyrell Richardson-Brown.

Damon Herbert pulled one back for the visitors in the last minute.

Ian Chapman decided to only make one change from Saturday’s tie, with Tyrell Richardson-Brown coming in for Pat Harding.

Jack Brivio could have opened the scoring after just six minutes when his towering header was just inches away from nestling in the bottom right corner. In the eleventh minute, a fierce corner was whipped in and left Richardson-Brown with a free header, but his effort looped over the bar.

Just after the half-hour mark, Dan Thompson elegantly chested down a floated ball from midfield but his finish was not quite as smooth and was well over the roof of the goal.

The Hillians found the opener moments before half time. A Leon Redwood free kick from inside his own half was headed home by Sam Fisk from close range.

The second half began in much the same way, with Redwood setting up centre-half Fisk once again to double the Hillians lead.

From there on out it was all one-way traffic for Hill. Tyrell Richardson-Brown put the game out of sight with 15 minutes to go with a well placed low finish. A Damon Herbert consolation effort did little to appease to the visitors who had come into the tie full of hope of causing an upset.

The Hillians return to league action on Saturday when they face Grays Athletic away from home, kick-off 3pm.

Man of the Match: An unlikely double from centre-half Sam Fisk, who’s goals won the game for the Hillians.

