Burgess Hill Town 3, Leatherhead 2: Jimmy Bullard disappointed with second half

Leatherhead manager Jimmy Bullard was left disappointed after his side lost 3-2 at Burgess Hill Town.

The former Wigan Athletic and Hull star recently took over as boss of the Surrey side.

Jimmy Bullard encourages

And things were looking good after his side dominated the first half and went into the break 1-0 up.

But Ian Chapman's Hillians fought back and dominated the second 45 minutes to win 3-2.

Bullard told Middy sport: "Frustrating second half, weak defensively. We’ve left in six goals in two games now. We need to work on set plays.

"First half I have seen loads of great things that I love but we have to take advantage while we are on top and kill teams off. Final third, can we kill them off? Can we find that last ball that’s going to really hurt teams?

Jimmy Bullard takes notes

"Big game of two halves really. But in the last 10 we stopped believing a little bit.

"They pressed us really well second half and we have to find answers too combat that.

"We want to win games but it will take time. It’s ok us passing the time as we do, it’s finding when we get squeezed and are under pressure, are we good enough? Are we good enough to play our way? If not, let’s find another way.

"The players were fantastic first half for me, but second half they’ve got to man up."

But he knew it was going to be different in the second period and so it proved.

He said: "I knew it was going to be a different second half and I tried to instil into the boys we have to believe. I still felt we believed, but it was a kick in the proverbials to lose 3-2."

Bullard, in his first management job, was very vocal on the touch line and looked like he kicked every ball.

He said: "I am loving it. I try to stay calm because I want information getting across clear."

