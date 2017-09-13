Burgess Hill Town 3, Tooting and Mitcham United 1: Hillians up to 13th with midweek win

Ian Chapman’s side came up against a tricky Tooting & Mitcham United team.

On a rainy and windy night at the Green Elephants stadium, it would take something special to break the deadlock.

The first half an hour showed little promise, but a moment of magic from Hillians striker Brandon Diau opened the scoring on 30 minutes.

Lee Harding found some space on the right, and delivered a delicious ball into the box, which seemed to have evaded Diau. Yet Diau somehow managed to hook the ball into the top corner, with his back to goal whilst airborne.

A sublime finish, but not the same can be said for his celebration! The Hillians continued to press for a second in the first half, with Adelakun’s free kick striking the base of the post. United came out of the break looking for an equaliser, with a few half chances not really testing Max Huxter in the Hillians goal.

However, on 60 minutes, Aaron Smith-Joseph found Jack Brivio in the box, who’s smart header gave the Hillians a 2-0 deserved lead.

The score line was made 3-0 just five minutes later, with Adelakun sweeping home a great finish into the corner. A great goal to cap off an otherwise great performance from the Hillians number 8. United did manage to get a reward for their second half efforts, with striker Omar Folkes turning his man and finishing into the corner.

Just as a Tooting and Mitcham comeback was on the cards, United keeper Joe Tupper raced out of his area and handled the ball, earning himself a red card. With the game dying down, and the rain pouring down, Burgess Hill were able to see out a good result, on an otherwise miserable night.

The Hillians face Colney Heath on Saturday, playing in the Emirates FA Cup.