Burgess Hill Town 4, Worthing 1: Hillians storm to Bank Holiday victory

Burgess Hill Town stormed to a 4-1 victory over local rivals Worthing FC on Bank Holiday Monday.

An action packed first ten minutes saw three out of the five goals, with Hill remaining mostly in cruise control throughout.

Despite the scoreline, it was Worthing who nearly found the opener, seeing a shot fly wide of the left-hand post within two minutes.

A long ball over the top from Jack Brivio played in Tony Garrod, who calmly slotted the ball home to net his first goal for the club.

Hill doubled their lead three minutes later thanks to a wonder strike from Guy Bolton. The midfielder picked up the ball 30 yards out and hit a right footed strike straight into the top left corner.

Worthing replied with the game’s third goal inside the first ten minutes. A corner was whipped in and was met by Ben Pope with a free header into the roof of the net.

The Hillians had the chance to put the game out of sight, with Tony Garrod and Hakeem Adelakun both hitting shots off target. Jemal Johnson’s header hit the bar just before half-time as the game settled down later into the first-half.

Former Hillian and Worthing captain James Fraser hit a vicious free-kick that came off the bar and had to be cleared off the line by James Richmond.

Just after the hour mark, Guy Bolton nearly repeated his goal from the first-half, curling a strike just over the bar from the edge of the box.

Burgess Hill put the game out of sight on 63 minutes. Worthing player-manager Gary Elphick attempted to block a powerful Joey Taylor cross, only to see it loop into his own net.

Ian Chapman saw the opportunity to rest some players and chose to bring on the two Harding’s later in the second-half. This turned out to be an inspired choice as the pair linked up for the final goal as Pat crossed in for Lee to head passed Covolan.

Aaron Smith-Joseph nearly made it five but was denied by a good save from Lucas Covolan in goal, his best of the afternoon.

In front of a sunny bumper Bank Holiday crowd, it was an encouraging performance from Ian Chapman’s men. Next up, Hill travel to Wingate & Finchley on Saturday September 9, kick-off 3 pm.