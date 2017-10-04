Burgess Hill Town 5, Kingstonian 1: Full match report

After a wonderful display in the FA Cup on Saturday against Wealdstone, the Hillians played host to a strong Kingstonian side, writes Charlie Kelly.

The game started brightly, with the ball travelling from end to end.

Former Hillians man James Fraser wasted a few good opportunities to score in the early moments of the first half, but nothing to trouble Hillians 'keeper James Shaw. On 15 minutes, Shaw was called into action, and made a smart save from Goode, only for the rebound to be prodded home. A scrappy goal, and the Hillians saw themselves behind early on. Despite the early setback, the Hillians responded 8 minutes later.

Debuton O'Neill played a defence splitting pass to Pat Harding, who's shot cannoned off of the keeper into the path of Brandon Diau, who calmly slotted home. The K's continued to press for a second, with striker Derry being thwarted excellently by Shaw. The game was turned on its head just before the break, as a defensive miscommunication in the Kingstonian back four gave Pat Harding the easiest of opportunities, and the Hillians Mr. Reliable smashed it home. 2-1 it stood as the sides went into half time, the Hillians on top.

The second half started just as the first half did,with both teams attacking with threat. However, on 50 minutes, Diau rose above the pack to nod home his second, the Hillians' third. With his confidence running high, and the crowd cheering his name, Diau went in search of his hat trick. His wish for the match ball was granted on 58 minutes, firing home a loose ball.

Scenes of joy at the Green Elephants Stadium, no more so than for hat trick hero Brandon Diau. The Hillians added a fifth for good measure on 75 minutes, a lovely flowing move as Aaron Smith-Joseph played a one-two with Diau, before curling home in style. Some resolute defending from Diallo, Toure and Elphick kept the K's from adding a second.

Holding midfielder's Joey Taylor and Brannon O'Neill bossed the midfield for 90 minutes, and both Harding's brilliant too. A fantastic team effort, showing the Hillians can perform in the league and in the cup. An emphatic few days for Ian Chapman's side, can they make it 3 wins in a week on Saturday against Lowestoft? You don't want to miss it, believe me.