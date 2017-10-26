Burgess Hill Town boss Chapman admits: We weren’t good enough

Burgess Hill suffered their second successive defeat away to highly-rated opposition when they lost 2-0 at Met Police on Tuesday night.

A goal in each half by Jon Wright for the home side in the 23rd and 74th minutes decided the outcome of the game.

This followed a narrow 3-2 defeat away to Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday.

This left the Hillians in 20th place in the table while the Met Police rose to fifth and Dulwich Hamlet are now top.

But worryingly the table is looking very even and Hill, although fifth from bottom on goal difference are actually level on points with the second to bottom team.

Hillians manager Ian Chapman said: “We weren’t good enough. We’ve got a really talented squad,

“We played well against Dartford and Dulwich and lost, which was fair enough.

“But against Met Police we lacked the killer punch.

“I don’t want to be saying the same things all season. But sometimes football’s that way.

“The teams we have been playing away are all in the top five and have got good home records.

“We haven’t played anyone in the bottom half of the table away from home yet.

“We looked like a team of individuals on Tuesday. I don’t want to be down the bottom.”