Burgess Hill Town boss Chapman: 'It's an incredible feeling'

Burgess Hill Town manager Ian Chapman said it was an incredible feeling after his side escaped relegation from the Ryman Premier in the most dramatic fashion.

Sam Fisk's injury time winner against Merstham saw the Hillians jump up to 20th after Harrow Borough lost 2-0 to Lowestoft Town.

Chapman told Middy Sport: "It’s an incredible feeling. You just pray that you get the win today and things sort themselves out and it has done today so I am really pleased with it."

It looked like it was all over when Merstham equalised in the 88th minute.

Chapman said: "We had chances to get the second goal, we had three or four really good chances to go two up and we don’t do it and they score a bit of a worldie.

"But the players kept believing and I so pleased to get over the line.

Ian Chapman celebrates. Picture by Steve Robards

"It was a great flick by Brandon (Diau) after a great ball in by James Richmond and Sam scores with a seven yard header. We are absolutely delighted."

It has been a frustrating season for Chapman and it's the second year running Burgess Hill Town have been in a relegation battle. But Chapman knows his team deserved to stay up.

He said: "Football is funny. We didn’t have any luck at times but we have carried on believing and we’ve ended up on 54 points and if you get 54 points you should stay in the league.

"It’s a massive amount of points to stay in the league. We needed every single one of them

The final table. Burgess Hill finished 20th

"It’s a 46-game season and we’ve finished above the bottom four so we have deserved to stay up."

And what now for Chapman and his side?

He said: "We will enjoy it today and see how we go. I will have a week or two to relax and then come back and sit down and work out how we are going to move forward because I don’t want to be in this situation again next year. It’s been hard."