Burgess Hill Town boss Chapman retains services of seven players

Ian Chapman has announced seven players have agreed to return to the Hillians for next season.

James Shaw, Ibrahim Diallo, James Richmond, Sam Fisk, Toby Pointing, Jack Brivio and Pat Harding will all remain at the Green Elephant Stadium for the 2017/18 season, and Chapman is hoping to retain more.

He told the club's website: “I’m really happy these players have committed to the club for next season. I am also working hard to retain other players who were with the club at the end of last season, but due to holiday’s/family commitments, we still have a few to finalise – but they will be done soon.”

Chapman added: “I am also looking to bring in some new faces and happy how things are progressing. I would say we are in an advanced stage with two or three players and hope to make an announcement soon.”