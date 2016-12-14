Burgess Hill Town say thank you to the fans

Burgess Hill Town FC have said thanks to their fans after new figures show the club are holding their own at this level of football.

A tstament from the club said: "Recent figures from the Ryman Isthmian League confirm that as a club we are more than holding our own at this level of football - with home league crowds still averaging 350 per game.

"We have in fact only played eight home league fixtures; it seems more, but with our success in the FA Cup and FA Trophy this year, it also means that three of those eight have been midweek which historically have not been as well as attended as Saturday afternoon matches. We still have the ‘local’ derby games to look forward to against Worthing (Boxing Day) and Bognor (late Jan next year) to come.

"These games should bring good crowds to the Green Elephant Stadium, and I hope for a similar turnout for games against well supported teams like Dulwich Hamlet and Kingstonian. Let’s try to make sure the attendance of 488 we enjoyed against Leatherhead is bettered when these sides come to visit West Sussex.

"To be a successful club at this level we must keep evolving and the ‘key’ for any club like ours is to keep attracting new supporters to the club. At the moment, we are averaging approx 1% of the Burgess Hill town population and since our promotion from Ryman South and the media attention our ‘cup runs’ has generated we are seeing new faces all the time at the ground. This is really encouraging, and to continue on that path a successful team does really help, but ‘word of mouth’ goes a long way! WIN or LOSE let people know that your town has a football club to be proud of AND tell them to come and see for themselves!

"Merry Christmas and thank you for your continued support."