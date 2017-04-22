Burgess Hill Town survive: Dean Cox tweets congratulations

They left it late, but Burgess Hill Town survived the drop today (Saturday).

Sam Fisk's injury time goal was enough to ensure Ian Chapman's side will be playing Ryman Premier football next season.

And Crawley Town's Dean Cox, who had a loan spell at the Hillians earlier in the season, led the congratulations on Twitter.

Cox, who ensured League Two football next season with Crawley Town today as well, said: "Boys dug deep for that, can enjoy the next two games and we look forward too next season, #ctfc. Congrats also to @Official_BHTFC !"

Will Miles, who scored the Hillians opener, tweeted: "not a bad time to score my first goal of the season.. WE ARE STAYING UP! @ Burgess Hill Town F.C."