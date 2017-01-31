Burgess Hill Town v Bognor Regis Town match called off

Burgess Hill Town’s Ryman League match aagainst Sussex rivals Bognor Regis Town was called off due to a waterlogged pitch tonight (Tuesday).

The referee abandoned the game just 15 minutes before kick-off at 7.15pm when an inspection revealed wet areas in the goalmouths.

Hillians’ manager Ian Chapman agreed with the decision.

He said: “The volunteers and the groundstaff at the club worked really hard to get it on and the pitch is really nice at the moment, the best since I’ve been at the club.

“Unfortunately there was just so much rain, it couldn’t hold up with it. Earlier on, the water was disappearing but getting nearer kick-off it started laying.

“I think it was the right decision. We don’t want anyone injured because they slide on the floor and can’t stop.

“It was playable and then gradually it got worse and worse. I think if we had started it would have been a struggle to finish.

“If it had gone ahead and the pitch had been ruined, it’s a double bang for us.

“Both goal areas and the dug-out are really wet.

“It’s a shame for the Bognor fans and our fans who have travelled to come and watch it, but sometimes it’s taken out of our hands and I think it was today.”