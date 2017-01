There will be a pitch inspection at 1pm for tonight's Ryman Premier fixture between Burgess Hill Town and Canvery Island.

The game was due to be the Hillians' first at home for four games. Although the frost covering at the ground was no longer visible, the area in front of the main stand and goalmouths was deemed as too dangerous at a 1pm pitch inspection

Burgess Hill travel to Enfield Town on Saturday before hosting Bognor Regis Town on Tuesday night.