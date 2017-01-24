Burgess Hill Town v Canvey Island: Pitch inspection at 1pm

There will be a pitch inspection at 1pm for tonight's Ryman Premier fixture between Burgess Hill Town and Canvery Island.

The game, the Hillians' first at home for four games, is due to kick off at 7.30pm.

Canvey Island are currently second from bottom in the Ryman Premier League with 27 points from 30 games. ‘The Gulls’ come into this game after a disappointing 0-5 home defeat to Bognor Regis on Saturday.

Ian Chapman’s men were given an unexpected rest on Saturday after their away fixture to Kingstonian was postponed due to a frozen pitch. The Hillians have no new injury concerns coming into this fixture.

Ticket prices are as follows. Adults: £10, Concessions: £6, U18’s: Free