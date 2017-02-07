Burgess Hill Town v Harlow Town: Match OFF

The Ryman Premier clash between Burgess Hill Town and Harlow Town is off following a pitch inspection this afternoon.

The ground never recovered from Saturday's match and Monday night's rain did not help. The inspection was held earlier than usual because of the distance Harlow have to travel.

Manager Ian Chapman said: "They did really well to get the game on Saturday. But yesterday's rain has just laid in the goal areas. It's one of those things unfortunately."

Chapman’s men would have been full of confidence after a good 2-0 home win over AFC Sudbury on Saturday.