Chapman and Hillians prepare for Hendon FA Trophy test

Ian Chapman has been ‘really encouraged’ by what he has seen as his Burgess Hill Town side prepare for Hendon in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

The Hillians have won four consecutive games - two in cups and two in the league - and they go into the tough fixture full of confidence.

Chapman said: “They [Hendon] are flying at home, and they are a good side but I just feel we are in good form and we go there full of confidence and try and come away with a result. We beat Wealdstone but lost to Dartford but we gave them a real good game and they are a proper team.

“We are capable on our day. I am really encouraged by what I have seen and the squad has really come together now as a unit. They are getting closer and fighting for each other on the pitch and I think that’s really important.”

Burgess Hill Town have a good history in the Trophy and Chapman knows how important it is for the club.

He said: “I have got a good chairman at the football club who I have a proper relationship with and the only time he puts pressure on me is to do well is in the FA Cup and Trophy because of the financial rewards, which I fully understand.

“He understands what we are trying to do at the club and how we are going about it and he’s very supportive.

“But the big thing for him is the Trophy and FA Cup and we would love to go through a few more rounds.

“It helps with the running of the football club which is extremely important.”

The club are waiting on the availability of Gary Elphick after they appealed his red card against Leiston on Saturday while Lucas Rodrigues is expected to miss the game. Otherwise, Chapman has a full squad to pick from.

He said: “It’s a horrible time for me but a good time. I am seeing a few upset faces because I am leaving people out. But we have a squad and that’s really important.

“When it happens I try to explain to the players it’s one week one player will be playing and another it will be someone else. But they have got to get their heads down, support the team and when they do get on they have to do their job. And that’s what it’s all about. We want healthy competition all over the park.”