Chapman and Hillians ready for ‘massive’ FA Cup game

Burgess Hill Town travel to Kempston Rovers in the FA Cup on Saturday in what Ian Chapman has described as a ‘massive’ game.

The Hillians boss also believes it’s a winnable game.

Rovers play in the Evo-Stik League Southern Division 1 Central League, one step below Burgess Hill.

Chapman said: “I don’t like cliches’ but cup games are a one-off and it’s all about ‘on the day’.

“I feel this season we are getting better. I feel we are improving week by week and the players are getting used to what we want them to do.

“It’s a massive game and a winnable game for us. It will be difficult but it is winnable.”

Rovers are a bit of an unkown quantity for Chapman but he is more concerned with his side’s display.

He said: “We have got a report on them and how they play but we don’t know too much about them.

“We will take them into consideration, or course you do, but we want to concentrate on ourselves and try and do our things right.

“We are a league above them so we have got a chance.”

Hillians go into the game on a four-game unbeaten streak, which included their Alan Turvey Trophy win over Horsham on Tuesday night (report on page 62).

Chapman made big changes with Sam Fisk, Cheick Toure, Leon Redwood, Joey Taylor, Dan Pearse and Pat Harding all rested.

Chapman said: “It was a good win. We made a few changes from Saturday to give people coming back from injury and some youngsters a game.

“It was a really good performance from the lads who came in.”

Tadley Bromgae, 18, and Guy Bolton, 18, started while 16-year-old Curtis Griffiths came on as substitute.

Chapman said: “It was a good fixture for us and the senior lads did great as well. Even Tucky played and he marshalled the back-three.

“Really pleased to put in a good performance and we managed to save a few legs for Saturday.”

Barring a replay, Burgess Hill have a free midweek next week.

