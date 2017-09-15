Chapman delighted as his side get back to winning ways

Ian Chapman was delighted his Burgess Hill side won on Tuesday night - and says it gives his side the perfect platform going into their FA Cup match on Saturday.

Hillians travel to Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side Colney Heath in the second qualifying round on Saturday.

And Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Tooting and Mitcham pushed Chapman’s side up to 13th in the Bostik Premier table.

Chapman said: “It’s early part of the season still and we want to progress as a club and I feel we are.

“It’s alright saying but you’ve got to do it.

“We’ve lost two games this year to Billericay, who will probably beat everyone, that’s just how it is, and Wingate, who won their fifth game on the spin on Tuesday.

“We’ve lost to two teams who are decent, and the other five we’ve drawn against good teams and won two.

“We are in the FA Cup and that win last night [Tuesday] gives us a nice little start to the season going into the cup game on Saturday.”

Chapman had Colney Heath watched on Saturday and was getting a full report yesterday (Wednesday).

He said: “What I do know is their league form has not been great but their cup form has been exceptional.

“It’s always dangerous when you go somewhere in a lower league, if you don’t prepare right and do things properly you can become unstuck.

“We’ve got to make sure the players understand it will be a real difficult game but at the same time we have a great opportunity to get in the next round of the FA Cup.”

Chapman is expecting Tony Garrod to be in the squad on Saturday after he missed Tuesday night’s victory.

The manager was delighted to bounce back on Tuesday after losing 2-0 to Wingate and Finchley on Saturday.

He said: “Really pleased. Obviously we lost Saturday and to bounce back was great. It was really difficult, there was no wind first half and second half there was a hurricane blowing around.

“It made it really difficult, it was swirling all over the place.

“First half we were the better side and second half they started really brightly and had a couple of half chances. But then we changed the shape and scored withing a couple of minutes then got the third which killed the game off.

“I was a bit disappointed we took our foot off the pedal and they got back into it with a goal, but once they had a player sent off we had a couple of chances to make it four.

“But nonetheless, we are delighted to get the three points.”