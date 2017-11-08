Chapman: 'Every win in this league is precious'

Hillians boss Ian Chapman said every win in the Bostik Premier is ‘precious’.

Chapman’s men have picked up six points in four days with wins over Leiston and Tooting and Mitcham.

And following two cup wins that makes it four wins on the bounce for the Hillians.

Chapman said: “Every win in this league is precious. We had some difficult games we got beat four games on the spin but two of those we put in good performances - against Dartford and Dulwich. The other two I was disappointed with.

“But since then we had two cup games and I knew we had an opportunity to get wins on the board and get a bit of confidence back in the side.

“We got two clean sheets and I think that confidence showed in the last two games.

“We’ve approached them with confidence and put in two real good performances and thoroughly deserved two wins.

"But let’s not get carried away, it’s four wins on the spin but we are determined to keep it going.”