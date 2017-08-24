Chapman: 'I do apologise because I shouldn’t get involved with that, I am old enough to know better'

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman apologised and said he is ‘old enough to know better’ after he was sent to the stands on Saturday.

Chapman was given his marching orders during the 1-1 draw with Folkestone after an altercation on the touchline.

Chapman said: “It was nothing thing really. The ball came out of play and pushed Aaron [Smith-Joseph] into me and there was a fracas, nothing really but the referee felt it had got out of hand, booked two players and sent me off.

“I think it looked worse than it was and it doesn’t help when all the players are running in from both sides and I think that escalated it.

“I apologised to their manager and coach, they are friends of mine, and I shook hands with the player.

“It happens sometimes it was nothing malicious.

“I do apologise because I shouldn’t get involved with that, I am old enough to know better.

“But it’s how the referee sees it and we will have to wait for his report.

“It’s the first time since I have been at the club that I have been sent to the stands in six seasons, so my record has been quite good up until now and I want that to continue. I ask my players to show discipline and I should do the same.”

Burgess Hill travel to big spenders Billericay on Saturday before hosting Worthing on Bank Holiday Monday.