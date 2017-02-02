Chapman looking for two more signings ahead of crucial run

Burgess Hill Town manager Ian Chapman is looking to make two new signings to boost his squad ahead of an important run of games.

Striker Dan Thompson has left to join Premier Division rivals Tonbridge Angels, despite Hillians wanting him to stay.

So Chapman wants a new striker and a right-sided wing-back to get his squad up to 21 players as they begin a key spell of mainly home matches.

He is aiming to get 20 points from their remaining 18 matches to ensure Ryman Premier League survival.

Chapman said: “It’s a pity because for one reason or another we only saw glimpses of what Dan can offer to the team.

“We wanted him to stay but he decided to leave!

“It’s about us and we know what we need to do at this football club.

“On the positive side, Pat Harding is nearly fully fit and is training well and we have Billy Medlock, Tyrell Richardson-Brown, Aaron Smith-Joseph and Ashley Nzala, so we have options up front.”

Hills’ Ryman League match against Sussex rivals Bognor Regis Town due to be played on Tuesday night was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The referee abandoned the game just 15 minutes before kick-off at 7.15pm when an inspection revealed wet areas in the goalmouths.

Hillians’ manager Ian Chapman agreed with the decision.

He said: “The volunteers and the groundstaff at the club worked really hard to get it on and the pitch is really nice at the moment, the best since I’ve been at the club.

“Unfortunately there was just so much rain, it couldn’t hold up with it. Earlier on, the water was disappearing but getting nearer kick-off it started laying.

“I think it was the right decision. We don’t want anyone injured because they slide on the floor and can’t stop.”

Chapman is happy with their recent form, especially Saturday’s unexpected 1-0 away win against high-flying Enfield Town.

He praised new signing, central midfielder Pierre Hazet and is looking to continue their improved form.

The Hillians boss said: “We have had three games where I’ve been really encouraged by our performances.

“We need consistency at the club. Since we’ve been in this league, it is something we have lacked.

“We’ve got a massive game at home to Sudbury and hopefully we can get a positive result.

“Players did their full warm-up and 20 minutes running after the Bognor game was called off.

“We’ll train hard now on Thursday ready for Saturday.

“Pierre Hazet has been excellent for us. He has played twice since he signed from Billericay nad we are really pleased with him - I think he’s a really good signing for us.

“Because of the role he plays, he likes defending in midfield and going forward, he has been massive for us.

“We are looking for a forward because we lost Dan Thompson to Tonbridge Angels and a right-sided wing-back.

“By getting a wing-back in it means Lee Harding can be freed up to play further forward which he can do as well.

“At home this season we have lost to good teams here and have got results against others.”