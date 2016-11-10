Chapman looking to rectify Hillians’ inconsistency

It’s been a frustrating couple of games for Burgess Hill Town and boss Ian Chapman knows he and his coaching staff have to rectify things quickly.

Hill dominated Met Police on Saturday, but lost 2-1, before going out of the Alan Turvey Trophy on Tuesday night, losing 3-2 to Godalming Town.

Chapman said: “The last two games, we’ve had plenty of chances even though we haven’t played great but we should have won both games.

“Frustrating but we have had a lot of changes this season and with that comes inconsistency.

“That’s something as a coaching staff we have got to rectify quickly.

“When we are decent we are really good, but when we are poor we are very poor, there’s no in-between.

“At the moment we don’t know how to win a game when we are not playing well.

“The people who came in on Tuesday, I wanted them to stake a claim but they didn’t do that.”

And the Hillians are now preparing for a big game in the FA Trophy when they face Southern Football League Division One Midlands side Chalfont St Peter.

Chapman said: “Saturday is a big game and we have been decent in the cups this year.

“The FA Cup and Trophy are the two most important because of the financial rewards. It won’t be easy on Saturday.”

Chalfont currently sit 11th in the table but have won five of their seven away games.

Chapman said: “I know they have won a few away from home so they are comfortable travelling.

“But when you play a team from a lower division it’s about doing the basics.

“If we play well we will win the game. We will concentrate on ourselves.

“There will be six or seven changes from Tuesday night so we will be fresh.”

And Chapman revealed he is also looking to strengthen his squad. He told Middy Sport: “We are still looking to strengthen the squad.

“With injuries, we have been a bit bare-boned so I will be looking to bring in a couple of players over the next two weeks.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.