Chapman makes three new signings for Burgess Hill Town

Ian Chapman has made three new signings for Burgess Hill Town.

Strikers Tony Garrod from Three Bridges FC, Aaron Smith-Joseph from Woking FC and defender Joey Taylor from Welling United FC.

Joey Taylor

Chapman said: “Tony Garrod is a player we have been keen on for a season or two now. He played at a high level as a youngster and is ‘hungry’ to prove himself at this level after two seasons with Three Bridges FC”

The boss added: “I was impressed with both Aaron and Joey last season when they were dual signed/on loan to us, and I was keen to secure them on a permanent basis this season. Aaron impressed with his goals and contribution up front at the end of last season and Joey did well when he was here on loan in the early part of the season.

"All three are good young players with a lot of potential and will add quality to the squad which is coming together nicely.”