Chapman on Brivio's goal: 'It was an individual bit of brilliance'

Ian Chapman has praised Jack Brivio for his ‘‘individual bit of brilliance’ on Saturday.

Brivio’s stunning free kick (pictured above) laid the foundations for another Hillians win, this time against AFC Sudbury. Chapman said: ”It was a fantastic goal. It’s funny in football, I didn’t really think about it until Saturday night when I got in but I didn’t really give him congratulations for his goal.

“It was a brilliant goal. Sometimes in football you don’t really look at individual bits and pieces. But it was an individual bit of brilliance. Really decent.”

Chapman signed Brivio from Tonbridge Angels in May of last year.

He said: “Jack’s important for us.

“It’s been a bit frustrating for me this year with Jack because he’s a really good footballer and because he came back from his cruciate last year he has a game then he struggles a bit with injury so we’ve had to be really careful with him.

Jack Brivio looks on as the ball curls in. Picture by Steve Ronards

“But if he can see out this seaosn and hit the ground running next season he will be a proper footballer for us.

“I think he has bags of potential.”

Jack Brivio celebrates his stunning strike. Picture by Steve Ronards