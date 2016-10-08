Chapman on Dean Cox - 'He did everything you expect from an experienced pro'

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman was impressed with not only Dean Cox's performance as his side beat Jimmy Bullard's Leatherhead 3-2 at the Green Elephant Stadium.

Cox notched up an assist on his debut on loan from Crawley Town. Dan Pearse, Sam Fisk and Jack Brivio got the goals as Burgess Hill won 3-2.

Dean Cox on his debut

Chapman, who worked with the former Leyton Orient star when he was at Brighton, said: "He was excellent. He hasn’t played for a while but you could see there were flashes of magic there. What I love is he has come and not disrespected this league. He’s worked hard and turned people around when we are under pressure.

"He put his foot through the ball. He did everything you expect from an experienced pro.

"He’s a real good lad and he’s been brilliant with the other lads. He worked his socks off and as I say, three or four times in the game there were moments of magic."

The 3-2 win was the second thriller in a week at the Green Elephant Stadium after their 3-3 draw with Havant and Waterlooville on Tuesday night.

Chapman said: "With the 3-3 midweek and this 3-2, we’ve had two really good games of football.

"Move the first 25 minutes out of the way today, after that, before half time, I thought we got into it.

"And then the second half I thought we were excellent. We dominated, got pressure on the ball, played in their half.

"They could have been out of sight with the amount of ball they had but you look at it after the game and ask how many saves did my goalie make? Not many.

"They had a lot of ball and we had to work really hard to stop them getting their passing going, but in the second half we did it higher up the pitch and we nicked loads of balls.

"I felt if we could get one pass away we’d create a chance and it took us a while to do that.

"But in the end I felt we just about deserved to get over the line."

The Hillians have a break from the league now as they prepare for their big FA Cup clash with Dover Athletic next Saturday.

He said: "I didn’t want there to be a lull today and get a defeat and then have an FA Cup game.

"We can put this game and league to bed now for a week to 10 days and we can train hard for our game with Dover, which is obviously going to be a real difficult game.

"They will be a different proposition. They will be more powerful and probably won't play as much as Leatherhead. They will be more direct."

