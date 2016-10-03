Chapman pleased with Hillians’ home draw in FA Cup 4th qualifying round

Burgess Hill Town boss is pleased with his home draw against Dover Athletic in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Chapman’s side booked their place in the draw with a convincing 6-1 win over Cadbury Heath at the Greeen Elephant Stadium on Saturday.

And in the next round they are home again facing Dover Athletic, who are currently ninth in the National League, on Saturday October 15.

The fourth round qualifying is the last regional stage of The Emirates FA Cup, and the winning clubs will not only progress to the first round proper but also receive £12,500 in prize money.

“It’s a home tie which is what you want. It will be a real difficult game because they are Conference team. But I think it’s a good tie for us. You want to be at home and hopefully it will be a good crowd and we will give it a good go.

“We played some good stuff Saturday. Against Dover we will be the underdogs and Cadbury Heath were the underdogs on Saturday, and we got the early goal which made a massive difference.

“It settled us down.

“I thought at times we were terrific and we played some really good football. We had a 10 minute spell where we switched off and we condeced. That is something we are wary of and we have to stop doing that.

We are letting in too many goals this year when we come under a little bit of pressure so it’s something we’ve got to sort out but overall I was really pleased with the performance and the result.”

Burgess Hill Town look to carry on their nine-game unbeaten run against Havant tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

Chapoman said: “Havant are one of the favourites to go up so it will be a difficult football match but the lads should be confident and in good shape being nine games unbeaten. We are scoring goals and we are playing some good stuff.

“We will have massive respect for Havant but we will give it a right go against them.”

