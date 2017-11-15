Chapman says his side must get 'back to basics' after Met Police defeat

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman says his side must ‘get back to basics’ and stop giving away ‘stupid’ goals.

After a run of four victories, Hillians have now lost two on the trot - losing 3-0 to Hendon in the FA Trophy on Saturday and 4-1 to Met Police on Tuesday night.

And now they have a run of four away trips to Hendon, Brightlingsea, Thurrock and Needham Market.

On Tuesday night, Chapman was disappointed with how the goals went in, including one where keeper James Shaw fell over and two which resulted from corners after the Hillians gave away possession. Chapman said: “You can’t afford to give the goals away we did.

“We didn’t give up but the last two games we played two really good sides and what you can’t do is give them the leg up and we have done it both games.

“We have handed the game to the other team by not defending properly.

“Met Police are decent and Hendon are decent but we have got put in a good performance and get a result.”

He added: “We need to get back to basics and stop giving stupid goals away, that’s the key to any football.

“Tuesday we played some good stuff going forward second half but I can’t legislate for a ‘keeper coming out and falling over.

“You can coach as much as you want but if that happens, what can you do.”

Chapman was pleased with Lucas Rodrigues, who has just extended his loan spell from Whitehawk for a further month. But the Hillians boss also knows he needs to make more additions.

Chapman said: “He [Lucas] was a real shining light in the second half.

“He’s a really good signing for us and I am not going to stop there.

“I am desperate now to get another centre half in.

“Gary [Elphick] and James [Richmond] have been really good together but when Gary is out we have got to look at getting someone else in and bridge that gap.

“The way Gary plays he is not going to play every game because he will be suspended or injured because he is so whole-hearted.

“I want to take this club forward and this season I will do it how I see it.

“It’s my job to do that and if people have to go to get people in, I am not worried about that this year.”