Chapman secures the signings Harding and Huxter

Burgess Hill Town Ian Chapman has secured the signature of goalkeeper Max Huxter for next season.

Huxter was dual signed from Bromley FC last season before he picked up a thigh injury. The 22-year-old stopper impressed with some solid displays during a good run of results after Christmas, and the Hillians boss was keen to bring the young 6ft 4ins goalkeeper back for the 2017/18 season.

Lee Harding has also committed to return next season and Chapman was delighted to be working with Lee again.

Chapman told the club's website said: “Lee is still young and has now played in this league for the last two seasons. In that time, we have played Lee in a number of positions and he has never complained.

"He has a great attitude and will only get better at this level.”