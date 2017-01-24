Chapman sees positives after postponement disappointment

Ian Chapman was disappointed to have Tuesday’s night’s game against Canvey Island postponed, just days after a the frost put paid to their trip to Kingstonian.

After picking up a vital point away at Tonbridge Angels, the Burgess Hill Town boss was looking to carry that form to the next games.

But the cold weather has hit the Hillians’ fixtures, as well as many more across Sussex. The Tuesday night fixture was called off after a 1pm pitch inspection.

The club tweeted: “After today’s pitch inspection, tonight’s match vs @CIFC has been called OFF due to a frozen pitch.

“Although the frost covering is no longer visible, the area in front of the main stand and goalmouths was deemed as too dangerous.”

But although frustrating, Chapman has seen the positives from the break.

He said: “It’s frustrating, but it gives us a chance to train.

“We haven’t had that many opportunities recently because we’ve had so many games.

“So we will train tonight and Thursday on the 3G and we can work the players on the bits we really need to work on. “Unfortunately that’s just the way it is sometimes.

“We have got 20 games left and we just have to get organised, get it right and then go from there.”

