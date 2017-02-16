Chapman wants more of the same against Met Police

Burgess Hill Town are looking to continue their recent good run when they host Metropolitan Police on Saturday at the Green Elephants Stadium.

Ian Chapman’s side currently lie two places above their opponents in 15th following Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at home against Canvey Island.

This was sealed through a goal with 20 minutes to go by Tyrell Richardson-Brown whose effort cancelled out the Islanders’ 19th minute goal headed in by Simon Thomas.

Tuesday’s draw followed on from Saturday’s excellent 2-1 win away to Leatherhead and means they have gone five games unbeaten.

Chapman was pleased with their response, having gone behind in the first half.

He said: “We were a bit tired after playing on a heavy pitch at Leatherhead on Saturday and we didn’t play well.

“But we stayed in the game and dominated the second half.

“We scored with 20 minutes to go and also had a few half-chances which we couldn’t put away.”

Chapman was particularly pleased with left wing-back Leon Redwood.

He praised: “Leon had a good game and made the most of his opportunities.

“I am really pleased with the response, the players did well and we would have probably lost that game a month ago.”

He has some difficult decisions to make before this weekend as to whether he should rest any of his players who have got the team in this current run.

Chapman said: “It’s a game we want to win.

“But we must work hard. They are an established team in this league and will be fighting for their lives.

“We go into the game full of confidence.”

Chapman will be without goalkeeper Matt Hunter who has a slight thigh strain, so Josh James, will keep his place.

The Hillians boss is pleased with how James has done and with the strength of his bench which includes Pat Harding, Dan Pearce and Will Miles.

“They can’t get into the team. That’s what I want to see.

“What this shows is our squad is getting stronger.”