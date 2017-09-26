Chapman will make changes for The Velocity Trophy clash with Horsham

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman will make a few changes to his side as face Horsham in the first round of the Velocity Trophy on Wednesday night.

The Hillians face Wealdstone in the FA Cup on Saturday and Chapman knows how important that game is to the club.

He said: "There will be quite a few changes because Saturday’s match is so important to the club.

"There will be five or six of the first team squad involved the rest of them won’t be."

But he sees the Velocity Trophy - the league cup - a chance for players to prove themselves.

He said: "It will give other players opportunities. We are looking for a couple of things tomorrow, a couple of players in certain positions and I still feel not every shirt in the club is taken.

"If people do well they will keep their shirt. We want healthy competition going forward.

"I think there will be four or five players playing who will think ‘this is it, I’ve got my chance here’.

"I will gladly leave them in and someone out if they are playing well.

"I will never leave anyone out if they are playing well at this football club, it’s always been that way at this football club regardless of their age."