Chelsea loanee enjoying his time at Brighton

Fikayo Tomori is enjoying his loan spell with Albion as he looks to get a promotion to the Premier League on his football CV.

The 19-year-old is on loan from Chelsea and came off the bench to make his seventh appearance for the Seagulls in the 3-1 victory against Birmingham last night.



Tomori has played all across the backline since joining Brighton and said: "This team is pushing for promotion and was settled before I came here, so I knew getting in the team was going to be difficult. Any time I get a chance, I've got to make sure I'm playing well.



"Playing men's football was the main aim of this loan and playing in the Championship for a team that's pushing for promotion.



"That way you have to be at the top of your game all the time and I'm enjoying it a lot, playing left-back, right-back and centre-back. Wherever I'm called on to play, I've just got to give my best and I think I've done that."



Reflecting on the win over Birmingham, he said: "It was a difficult game. The goal in the first minute helped us a lot and we were able to have a platform to go on for the rest of the game.



"Again in the second half, scoring that early goal made the game a bit easier for us but we still had to dig in, still had to defend and we were disappointed to concede the goal but we got three points at the end of the day."



Tomori came on for Lewis Dunk, who had a sickness bug, after half an hour and said: "Everyone was telling me to get ready and stay warm. I saw in the warm-up he wasn't 100 per cent, so I just had to be ready. When he went down, I was straight up and ready to go."



On what promotion would mean, Tomori said: "So early in my career, it would be great for myself and for the team as well.



"We're getting closer but are taking it game by game, will keep focusing on what we have to do and hopefully it's going to happen for us."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!