Chichester City 1, Haywards Heath Town 1: Keepers are kept busy in entertaining game

Haywards Heath Town played out a good point at Chichester in an entertaining game that found both keepers busy.

Heath shaded the first half with the the Chi keeper pulling off several good stops but James Shaw was also called into action late on making a smart stop with his feet.

Karly Akehurst holds off a challenge. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

The second half saw Heath continue to press and a ball over the top from Jamie Weston caused confusion between keeper and defender and Trevor McCreadie was first to react slotting the ball into the far corner on 58 minutes.

The Hosts then stepped up the pressure and James Shaw became the busier of the two keepers in the final 25 minutes.

With 20 minutes remaining the hosts leveled the match, a sloppy free kick was conceded on the edge of the Heath box and the taker slammed the ball into the bottom corner beyond the reach of James Shaw.

Both sides could have gone on to win the game with Shaw making several good saves and the Chi keeper making a good stop from Luc Doherty in injury time.

A good point on the road for Heath against a very good Chi side.

