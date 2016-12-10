Cox signs off with a win for Burgess Hill Town

Crawley Town loanee Dean Cox helped Burgess Hill Town to a 2-1 win over Billericay Town in his last game for the club.

Cox returns to the Checkatrade.com Stadium as he prepares for his debut for the Reds against Yeovil Town on January 2.

Dan Pearse gave the Hillians the lead in the 19th minute from the penalty spot after Jonah Ayunga was brought down - see video above.

And two minutes before half time, Jack Brivio made it 2-0. But Billericay got back in the game when Billy Bricknell converted a penalty for the visitors.

Two goals in four second half minutes from Trevor McCreadie and Alex Laing gave Haywards Heath Town a good 2-0 win against Newhaven.

Hassocks lost 1-0 away at Peacehaven with Josh Marshall's goal separating the sides.

Full reports to follow...

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It's packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There's recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midsussextimes.co.uk/christmas/