Crawley 0 Cambridge Utd 1: Reds suffer another narrow defeat

Crawley Town suffered their third successive defeat of the season decided by a 63rd minute goal by Cambridge United’s Jabo Ibehre.

Reds so nearly levelled in the 89th minute through substitute Matt Harrold who was denied by the woodwork as Harry Kewell still awaits his first points since taking charge.

Reds held a minute’s silence before the start in tribute to the victims of Thursday’s terrorist attack in Barcelona.

Harry Kewell handed a debut to Panutche Camara who was preferred to Josh Payne who was on the bench.

This was the only change to the side which lost 1-0 at Cheltenham Town last week.

Cambridge also made one change with Piero Mingoia replacing striker Jabo Ibehre who was on the bench.

Reds had the first chance to score when Mark Randall played a one-two with Camara and shot against the crossbar before the ball was cleared.

At the other end Medy Elito shot straight at keeper Glenn Morris who comfortably held the ball.

Cambridge had another good move when Uche Ikpeazu was stopped by a combination of the legs of advancing keeper Morris before Mark Connolly cleared.

Enzio Boldewijn had a shot saved then Cedric Evina found Jordan Roberts who squared across the goalmouth but no-one could get on the end of the ball.

Morris then made a great save, tipping Ikpeazu’s shot over the bar.

Reds defender Mark Connolly went off after 30 minutes with an injured hamstring and was replaced by Josh Yorwerth.

After a quiet opening 15 minutes of the seocnd half, Cambridge took the lead in the 63rd minute when Morris saved an effort by Ikpeazu and Ibehre side-footed in the rounded.

Kewell responded by bringing on Matt Harrold up front in place of Camara and changing from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2 with the tall Harrold partnering the even teller Verheydt up front.

Crawley soon went close to equalising twice when firstly Verheydt had an effort blocked and then Enzio Boldewijn went wide before Jordan Roberts was denied by keeper David Forde.

Cambridge went in search of a second goal when Luke Berry scuffed a shot wide at the other end of the field.

Reds made their third and final substitution with Billy Clifford replacing Randall in midfield.

Harrold so nearly put Reds on level terms from Verheydt’s knock-on with a lovely turn and shot which hit the post as Cambridge took the three points.

REDS (4-3-3): Morris, Young, Lelan, Connolly (Yorwerth 30), Evina, Camara (Harrold 64), Bulman (capt), Randall (Clifford 74), Boldewijn, Verheydt, Roberts

Unused subs: Mersin, Payne, Blackman, Lewis

CAMBRIDGE (4-2-3-1): Forde, Legge, Berry (capt), Davies, Taylor, O’Neil (Ibehre 56, Azeez 68), Deegan, Ikpeazu, Mingoia, Elito, Carroll

Unused subs: Mitov, Dunk, Azeez, Brown, Lewis, Darling

REFEREE: Charles Breakspear

ATTENDANCE: 2,059 (388 away)

