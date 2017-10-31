Crawley 3 Bognor 1: Reds book place in third round of Sussex Senior Cup

Reds won through to the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup, beating Bognor 3-1.

Billy Clifford gave Reds the lead in the 44th minute with a headed goal from a corner-kick.

Billy Clifford. Crawley Town v Brighton and Hove Albion. Picture by PW Sporting Photography SUS-170725-084306001

Ibrahim Meite made it 2-0 after the break with a well-taken finish.

Bognor made a game of it when substitute Ollie Pearce scored a 75th minute goal for 2-1.

Reds spurned a golden opportunity to finish the game as a contest when Kaby Djalo had a penalty saved.

Finally substitute Enzio Boldwewijn sealed victory with Reds’ third, a well-taken goal, in the 80th minute.

Harry Kewell made 11 changes to the team including the first appearance since August of Dutch striker Thomas Verheydt, back from long-standing injury.

Reds had an early chance when Mark Randall put Verheydt through but the ball was cleared before he could shoot.

Bognor, from the National League South, had two good chances to score in the first half when Jimmy Muitt hit the ball across the face of goal, before a few minutes later, Joe Lea lifted a shot over the bar.

In Reds’ best move so far, Lewis was denied by the legs of Rocks’ keeper Dan Lincoln.

The ball went out for a corner which was tken by Lewis and he teed up Clifford to head Reds into the lead, scoring their first goal since their winning goal at Morecambe on October 7.

Reds increased their lead in the 57th minute when Kaby Djalo intercepted the ball and found Meite who took aim high into the net from 16 yards.

Josh Payne fired a powerful shot from outside the area narrowly over the bar as Reds went on the attack.

Bognor showed plenty of fight and pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 with 15 minutes to go with a superb goal by Pearce, who beat two defenders before putting away from close-range.

Crawley missed a chance to put the game to bed when substitute Panutche Camara was brought down in the area and the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

But Kaby Djalo failed to score with his weak spot-kick as keeper Lincoln saved low to his right.

Reds sealed victory with ten minutes to go when substitute Boldewijn scored at the near post from Josh Doherty’s cross.

Bognor went close to scoring again at the end when Pearce hit the crossbar.

REDS: Mersin, Young (Boldewijn 70), Doherty, Payne, Garnett, Djalo, Clifford, Tajbakhsh, Verheydt (Camara 63), Lewis, Randall (Meite 26)

Unused subs: Morris, Connolly

BOGNOR: Lincoln, Davies, Edwards, Tuck, Field, Heath, Muitt (Swallow 55), Lea (Scutt ), Takyi, Suraci (Pearce 63), Sekajja

Unused subs: Block, Scutt, Whyte

REFEREE: Matthew Goldsmith

ATTENDANCE: 208