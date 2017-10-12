Crawley boss Kewell praises Reds’ newcomers

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell praised Billy Clifford, Moussa Sanoh and Joe McNerney for taking their chances when coming into the team.

Clifford and Sanoh rewarded Reds’ boss Kewell with goals against Morecambe and Portsmouth, while McNerney also gave a steadfast display when replacing the injured Lewis Young to help keep a clean sheet against the Shrimps.

But speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit to Grimsby, he believes McNerney can continue to reach full match fitness during Young’s injury absence.

He said: “It’s been tough for Billy Clifford this year, I know the capabilities of what he can do; he knows what he can do.

“This isn’t a walk in the park; this is work and people need to know and be put under pressure.

“I’ve put him through things that other people would give up.

“But he’s stuck by it and he’s waited for his opportunity and he’s taken it.

“He took it against Portsmouth and he’s backed it up at Morecambe.

“He needs to keep going and push through because he has got a lot of talent.”

Kewell praised Sanoh for his displays against Portsmouth and Morecambe, which was his first league start.

He said: “I think Moussa Sanoh was excellent - it was a big ask to play 90/90 - he hasn’t featured a lot, but when the opportunity came, he took it.

“He’s settled into the team, got his head down, and was very good against Portsmouth, especially in the second half when he was phenomenal and put in a couple of wonderfull balls into the box and we need to see more of that.

“Joe’s been a workhorse for me, he’s worked hard. Clubs came in for him but he wanted to stay because he knows what we are doing here, and that’s fantastic. He was biding his time, he’s never complained and he took his opportunity. I thought he was excellent.

“I felt he needs one or two more games to be up to full match-fitness because Josh Yorwerth is out, Lewis Young has an injury at the moment, Josh Lelan gets to move around so again, it’s a chance for Joe.”