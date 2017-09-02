Crawley boss Kewell: ‘We need to be ready for anything against Yeovil’

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell warned they need to be ready for anything when they play Yeovil at the Checkatrade Stadium this afternoon.

Their opponents lie 12th in the League 2 table and have won two and lost two of their first four games.

They have scored ten goals and conceded 14, suggesting this could be a high-scoring game.

Already Yeovil’s England under-19 international Olufela Olomola, who is on loan from Southampton, has scored four goals and Ivorian Francois Zoko has scored three.

Kewell said: “It was very important not just myself but for the club to get our first three points.

“We know this is going to be a difficult game; they’ve had an interesting start to the season.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game so we’ve got to be prepared.

“Yes it could be a high-scoring game, but if it meant there is one chance, one goal and you have to shut up shop, then that’s how it has to be.

“Football can never be the same, it’s always changing, you have got to learn to adapt quickly.

“It’s beautiful weather here now, we all know tomorrow it could be absolutely blowing a gale, raining and it could change the whole dynamics of the game. So we have to be prepared for anything.”

Kewell revealed he is seeing signs of improvement in the squad in training.

He said: “I’m happy with the progression that I’m seeing with my team.

“Yesterday at training I sat there watching and for the first time I was saying ‘good, good.’ so for me there’s signs showing, they just need to learn to keep it going.”