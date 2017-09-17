Crawley Down Gatwick 1, Haywards Heath Town 1: McCreadie spot on to save a point

Trevor McCreadie converted from the spot in the 88th minute to make sure the points were shared at the Haven Centre.

It was an open first half with Heath just shading it on chances but with the host keeper and back line in fine form along with the help of the cross bar the CDG made Heath pay for not finding the back of the net as Sam Cane (who had replaced Oli Leslie in the warm up) pounced on a slip at the back and calmly slotted into the corner for a 1-0 half time lead.

In the second half Heath found it hard to get back in the game as the organized CDG banks of four kept it very tight, just after the hour George Fenton was shown a straight red card for a tackle that on viewing since seemed harsh but it meant Heath were then exposed as they searched for an equalizer and James Shaw made several good stops to keep Heath in with a chance.

That chance finally cam on 88 minutes as a ball was worked across the box and George Hayward's strike was handled on the line by the CDG substitute. He was shown a straight red and Trevor McCreadie stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.

Next Match for Heath - Tuesday September 19 - Loxwood - Hanbury Stadium 7:45pm - RUR Charity Cup Round 2.