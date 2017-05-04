Crawley part company with head coach Drummy

Crawley Town have parted company with head coach Dermot Drummy after a year in charge.

A run of just one win from the previous seven League 2 matches had seen Reds sucked into a battle for survival.

Despite safety being secured, Drummy was relieved of his duties this afternoon following a meeting with chairman Ziya Eren.

Turkish owner Eren has called a media conference tomorrow following his departure.

Crawley were beaten 3-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion's under-23s last night at the Amex in the Sussex Senior Cup final, a game that would prove to be both Drummy's and assistant Matt Gray's last.

