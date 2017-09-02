Crawley Town 2 Yeovil Town 0: Roberts’ brace brings Reds second win in a row

Jordan Roberts scored a brace as Crawley clinched their second successive win by beating Yeovil 2-0.

Roberts doubled Reds’ lead early in the second half having opened the scoreline early in the first half.

Crawley Town FC v Yeovil Town FC 02-09-17. Dean Cox enjoys the battle. Pic Steve Robards SR1721091 SUS-170209-164552001

Crawley head coach Harry Kewell named an unchanged team from that which beat Swindon Town 3-0 away last weekend.

Jordan Roberts and Enzio Boldewijn, who were previously utilised as wingers played as strikers in a 4-4-2 formation for the second week in a row.

Reds had an early chance when Enzio Boldewijn broke through and saw his shot blocked by advancing keeper Artur Krysiak.

Moments later Crawley took the lead through a 12th minute goal taken cooly from just inside the area by last week’s man of the match Roberts.

Crawley Town FC v Yeovil Town FC 02-09-17. Pic Steve Robards SR1721082 SUS-170209-164538001

Reds’ keeper Glenn Morris had to be alert to tip the ball headed by Sid Nelson on to the crossbar and over, but the assistant referee’s flag was already showing.

Jimmy Smith, Enzio Boldewijn (twice) and Jordan Roberts all went down on the floor needing treatment for knocks but all three are continuing. Smith was booked for the challenge he got hurt in - seemed to be holding his ankle.

Crawley led 2-0 after Boldewijn was brilliant in the area and set up Roberts for a tap-in goal in the 51st minute which was his third goal in two games.

Crawley should have made it 3-0 soon after when Dean Cox, making his first home start of the season, sent a free-kick in to Jimmy Smith who somehow managed to put the chance over the bar.

Smith then set up the creative and pacey Panutche Camara for an attempt on goal which he fired high and wide.

At the other end Morris did well to parry a dangerous free-kick by Nathan Smith as Crawley eased to a comfortable first home win since Harry Kewell took over.

REDS (4-4-2): Morris, Young, Yorwerth, Lelan, Evina, J.Smith (capt), Bulman, Camara (Meite 70), Cox (Payne 70), Roberts (Lewis 80), Boldewijn

Unused subs: Mersin, McNerney, Djalo, Tajbakhsh

YEOVIL: Krysiak, N.Smith, Mugabi, Khan, C.Smith (Gray 46), Browne (Surridge 75), Dickson, Zoko, Bailey (Capt), Olomola (Green 65), Nelson

Unused subs: Davies, James, Santos, Maddison

ATTENDANCE: 2,024 (away 222)

MAN OF THE MATCH: