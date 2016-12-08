Crawley Town and former Leyton Orient man Cox prepares for last Hillians game

Saturday’s match with Billericay Town could be Dean Cox’s last in a Burgess Hill Town shirt.

The Crawley Town star has been outstanding during his loan spell and Ian Chapman believes once he has gone, it’s a chance for a few of his players to step up to the mark.

Dean Cox in action for Burgess Hill Town.

Hillians’ boss Ian Chapman said: “It looks like it will be Dean Cox’s last game. After Saturday we have a few away games and are not playing at home until Boxing Day and I think they will want him back getting ready for their games.

“He’s been excellent. He’s given the club a real lift. We’ve had lads who have had to sit out because he’s been playing and hopefully they’ll take the responsibility when he goes.”

It’s not just been Cox’s performances that have impressed Chapman, although there has been one disappointing element.

He said: “He’s led by example, his attitude has been terrific. His quality has shone through so many times.

“He’s created and scored goals for us since day one.

“The only disappointing thing is that he’s only featured in four league games for us and we won three of them so we could have done with more league appearances. Unfortunately doing well in the cups meant we forfeited some league games, but that’s how it goes.

“I really can’t praise him enough. A lad comes into to play for you at a level which is easy for you at times but his work-rate has been exceptional. He’s created untold chances but I do feel we could have won more games if we converted the chances he created but that’s football.

“But you move on. Before he was here we picked up good results against Dulwich and Bognor and Havant, so I am not thinking we are a one-man team at all.

“People have to now step up to the mark and take responsibility.”

