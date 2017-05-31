Crawley Town announce two more pre-season friendlies

Crawley Town have added Dulwich Hamlet and Bognor Regis Town to their pre-season schedule.

Harry Kewell's men will face Ryman Premier side Dulwich Hamlet at the Champion Hill Stadium on Monday July 18 (7.45pm kick off) and on Wednesday July 26, they will travel to Nyewood Lane to face Conference South new boys Bognor Regis Town (7.45pm kick off).

The Reds have now scheduled four pre-season friendlies. They travel the short trip to East Grinstead Town on Saturday July 8, and host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday July 22.

Admission prices for all pre-season fixtures will be announced by the club in due course.