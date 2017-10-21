Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell delighted to see his side stick to their game-plan against Luton

Reds looked up for the challenge of matching the league leaders from the start.

Despite lots of attacks which put Luton under pressure, they couldn’t actually find the net so the match finished a 0-0 draw.

The Reds boss wanted his side to bounce back from their poor defeat against the bottom side Chesterfield on Tuesday night.

Crawley certainly responded well that setback to produce a performance which ended a frustrating run of six defeats in seven home matches.

Reds had a lot more chances to score than their opponents who had scored 11 goals in their last two games.

Kewell’s men kept the crowd entertained throughout so the players could walk off the pitch to a standing ovation.

He said: “I felt my team performed exactly the way I wanted them to play this team.

“I felt we looked dangerous, especially going forward both halves.

“I thought we just lacked that killer pass to get the goal because that was how close it was in the end.

“Chesterfield was just a blip; every team has a blip. We’re working hard every day on the training pitch, getting the ideas through.”