Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell gives his reaction to defeat by Notts County

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell was left frustrated when his side suffered their third defeat in four home matches.

He felt his side played well in the first half but their display tailed off in the second.

Crawley FC v Notts County Fc. Pic Steve Robards SR1723098 SUS-170916-160535001

Kewell thought Notts County did well to score from the few chances they had that it was disappointing how little Crawley threatened after the visitors scored.

He said: “We want to be happy with our own performance and for the first 60 minutes we were like that.

“In the first half I thought we created chances but not enough on target,

“We’ve got to learn we are capable of passing teams completely off the park.

Crawley FC v Notts County Fc. Ibrahim Meite. Pic Steve Robards SR1723074 SUS-170916-160311001

“Teams will look for that opportunity and that’s all you need in a game, one opportunity to score.

“I appreciated a lot (of performances) in the first half.

“In the second half we played the long ball too much for my liking.”

Kewell admitted his attacking players did not put visiting goalkeeper Adam Collin under any pressure.

He said: “We had enough attackers on the park to create chances but we didn’t really threaten the keeper at all.

“You can create chances all you like but at the end of the day it’s about putting the ball in the back of the net.

“You play teams like this, they got that first chance, they got a goal and they shut up shop.

“Once the goal went in we stopped playing and that’s the frustrating thing.”

Kewell stressed the Magpies did not overawe them, despite arriving at the Checkatrade Stadium in second place in the table and on the back of three successive wins.

He said: “Notts County didn’t really scare us at all, the only thing they looked dangerous from was set-pieces.

“I’m a believer in being confident and trying to play the game the right way.

“The game was 96 minutes and you’ve got to switch on for 96 minutes and you can’t afford to allow quality strikers half a chance.”