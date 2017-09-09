Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell: ‘We started slowly, then dominated but didn’t take our chances’

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell was disappointed his side failed to make the most of their second half comeback before losing 3-1 at Colchester.

Reds made a disastrous start to the game when they went 3-0 in the space of 38 minutes.

In the second half they dug-in and Jimmy Smith’s goal might have made the score 3-2 if Mark Randall had not already missed from the penalty spot.

Finally, Crawley came close again but were denied either by the home goalkeeper or by poor finishing.

Kewell said: “I’m disappinted because we had the chance to do something different at the club and it was great we were in a position to do that, we just started slowly.

“It was a perfect stadium, perfect pitch, good team to play against.”

He was encouraged by their improvement after the break which allowed them to mount some threatening attacks.

Kewell revealed: “Yes they got into positions in the first half, but we corrected them towards the end and we kind of dominated.

“But then if you don’t take your chances, it doesn’t matter.

“There was about three or four balls which went across their goal as well that’s where you need to be able to take those chances.

“We will look at it and have got a big game on Tuesday now against Stevenage.

“The boys have got to recover and have got to be prepared.”