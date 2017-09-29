Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell fully aware of Carlisle’s threats but remains confident in Reds’ ability

Crawley Town manager Harry Kewell has ‘full confidence’ that his side can string together a run of wins, starting with the visit of Carlisle, despite the stark lack of consistency in form.

After improving on their 1-0 home defeat to Notts County, with an impressive 2-1 win at Barnet, the Reds suffered another home defeat at the hands of Newport County on Tuesday, despite having taken the lead.

Leyton Orient V Crawley - Nicky Adams celebrates his goal against Leyton Orient (Pic by Jon Rigby) ENGSUS00220131223182235

However, Kewell, who was ‘shell-shocked’ at the 2-1 defeat, is not concerned at the lack of consistency and believes his side can get the three points against Carlisle, who sit two places above Crawley in 17th.

He said: “It’s going to be an interesting game. It’s going to be tough.

“They are going to be knowing it will be a game that they feel that they can get three points from, but I feel we are on the edge of going into high speed and going forward with our performances.

“It won’t be easy and there will be some ugly stuff played very early on and hopefully we can put a good performance in.

“We are creating a lot of chances and I think people forget how hard it is for people to score a goal.

“I have full confidence in all my attacking players that they will start hitting the back of the net.”

The former Australia International is aware of the threat posed by Carlisle, in particular former Reds midfielder Nicky Adams, but is focused on his own team’s playing style.

He added: “We’ve looked at what they are capable of doing, but it’s not about them. It’s about us and we’ve got to go out there and play our game.

“It’s a game of chess and it’s about positioning your players in certain areas but you can’t focus too much on the opposition.

“I know exactly what Nicky can do and what he is capable of. He created 19 assists last year and scored a few goals as well, and we’re well aware of what he can do but it won’t affect what I will do.

“We will play our own game. We are prepared for what they can throw at us and we keep going the way we are going after the first ten games.”