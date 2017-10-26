Crawley Town midfielder Bulman believes: ‘We need a top forward’

Crawley Town midfielder Dannie Bulman remains confident that Reds fans will see an improvement in form, but admits that they ‘lack a top forward.’

Crawley currently lie in 19th place in League Two, with a joint lowest tally of 12 goals scored, and Bulman has acknowledged the scoring conundrum.

He said: “We’re obviously lacking a top forward.

“Thomas (Verheydt) is getting fitter and fitter and hopefully he’ll soon be back.

“He’s a big character and a good lad so hopefully that will bring something different to the table.

“We can maybe continue to invest in January and push on from there because it is very much a snowball effect in this league.

“Everyone has got to stand up, be counted and lead by example.

“The talking has got to stop now, and we need to do it with our feet.

“It can be done, as the big thing is team spirit and working hard for each other.”