Crawley Town midfielder Bulman ‘frustrated’ at disappointing defeat to Carlisle

Crawley Town veteran midfielder Dannie Bulman is ‘frustrated’ at the disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Carlisle, but thinks that only fine margins are costing them at the moment.

The result was Crawley’s second defeat of the week, after Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Newport County, and leaves Harry Kewell’s side in 20th, with just three wins, including only one at home, but Bulman does not believe they are too far away from success.

He said: “It’s more frustrating than anything. Their keeper made two fantastic saves in the first half and that’s the way things are going this season.

“As soon as they scored, they sat behind the ball making us go wide and it’s hard when the crowd want us to go forward.

“You can’t please people all of the time, we’re playing a brand of football that hasn’t been seen too much down here.

“When we went through the leagues, we didn’t play attractive football, we played winning football and I’m sure we can turn it around.

“We’re working hard week-in, week-out and things can only get better.

“We’re not shying away from it, one mistake at the back cost us and they didn’t really have too much else in terms of shots on target.

“It’s little margins that are costing us at the moment but we’re working hard to put that right.”

Bulman, 38, acknowledges that the current home form is a concern but believes they can soon change their fortunes at the Checkatrade Stadium.

He added: “It’s a concern but we’re working on it week-in, week-out.

“We’re not getting the run of the green in front of goal at the moment. Goals change games, and it would have been totally different if we got the first goal.

“We’ve just got to work hard and concentrate in front of goal. We have to defend well and stick one away when the chances come along.

“We’re not going to shy away from the boos of the crowd when we don’t get results but we will kick-on and go again.”